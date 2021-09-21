Mahant Narendra Giri Death: Petition Demanding CBI Probe Filed In Allahabad High Court

A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe in the mysterious death of Acharya Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. This comes after the Akhada Parishad demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. The demand was put forth by Devendra Singh, Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad who has asked for a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have recovered Narendra Giri's suicide note in which he has named one of his disciples, Anand Giri. The seer mentioned that he was not happy with Anand Giri. Therefore, Anand Giri has been detained by the police. However, speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Anand Giri said that a conspiracy was being carried out against him in order to keep him away from the muth.

"It is a huge conspiracy against me. It is done to separate me from Muth. There are many people behind this and I was not letting them benefit from it. Therefore, some arguments happened between me and him (Narendra Giri) but all was fine now as we talked 4 days ago." "I had arguments with him as I did not want the estates of Muth to be sold and there were some people close to him who wanted to buy the muth. I was not letting that happen," he added.

Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in Prayagraj

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Sources informed that Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform Koo to condole the demise of the spiritual leader.

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow." said Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh informed that the seer's body was found hanging by the rope and a detailed suicide note was found. Mahant Narendra Giri's cremation will take place on Tuesday.