Mahant Narendra Giri: KP Maurya Affirms UP Govt's Support, Ready To Press For CBI Probe

Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed his distress over the death of Mahant Narendra Giri on Tuesday assuring that the UP government would extend all possible help to the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad to probe the incident. The Dy CM revealed that he had last met the respected seer two days ago and had interacted with him as per usual. According to KP Maurya, there were no changes in his behaviour and he did not look under any kind of pressure.

Speaking to reporters Keshav Maurya said, "I had great respect for him, today he is not amongst us. I am deeply saddened. The day before I had come for darshan and met him. I can not express what we are going through and what Prayagraj is feeling. Whoever is responsible for this, we will nab them and ensure the strictest punishment."

"Whatever has occurred with the maharaja will come to the fore. He did not seem under any pressure when I met him. He was smiling and talking as usual. We are ready for any kind of investigation, if the Akhada Parishad wants a CBI probe, we will press for that as well," he added.

Details of UP Police investigation

As per the latest developments in the investigation, statements of five eye-witnesses will be recorded in the FIR filed against main accused Anand Giri. The eyewitnesses are said to have been present at the Math yesterday when the seer was found dead. Main accused Anand Giri has been arrested and is being taken from Lucknow to Pryagraj by the UP Police.

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. His body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A detailed suicide note was also found. Mahant Narendra Giri's cremation will take place on Tuesday. Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Devendra Singh on Monday has demanded a CBI probe in the matter.