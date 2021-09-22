Mahant Narendra Giri's Body Taken For Post-mortem, Procedure To Be Video-graphed

In the latest development in the death probe of ABAP president Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, the 72-year-old seer's body was taken from a monastery to a hospital on Wednesday morning. According to sources, five doctors will conduct the post-mortem on the body of the late acharya. The entire procedure will be video graphed, and the identity of the doctors will be kept secret for investigation purposes.

The three accused who have been detained in suspicion are expected to be produced before the court today. The suicide note of the mahant had named three persons including prime accused Anand Giri. An FIR has been filed against him under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj. According to the UP ADG, after the post-mortem is conducted, the body will be handed back to the Mutt and the disciples. The last rites of the mahant will be held on Thursday.

Prayagraj: Mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Medical College for post-mortem pic.twitter.com/9joefIyRaQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021

Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note accessed

Republic Media Network has accessed a 15-page alleged suicide note of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. In the alleged suicide note, the late seer has accused Anand Giri of his death. The alleged suicide note, which has been written in Hindi, also mentions the names of Adya Tiwari, a senior priest of Hanuman temple, and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The note suggested that the Mahant was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple. According to police, Giri has also written a will.

In the purported letter, seer wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life.

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The late seer was found hanging from the ceiling in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.