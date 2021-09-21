Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: Anand Giri Detained With Two Others From Haridwar

In a recent update to the Mahant Narendra Giri's death case, the ADG of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, informed that Anand Giri is arrested in Haridwar and two others are also detained. A suicide note has been recovered where Anand Giri's name was mentioned along with two others. Currently, the forensic team is working on the investigation.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Additional Director General said, "Post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow and later the body will be handed over to the Mutt or to the disciples."

When asked about the video recording of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad's president, ADG said that the video content along with the side note is been investigated. According to the Police, seer wrote in his 7-8 page suicide letter, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life". But, he also mentioned that he was upset for a number of reasons and thus decided to end his life.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari Math on Monday evening. After lunch, the 72-year-old went to his room but did not respond when the disciples knocked on the door or called his cell phone repeatedly later in the evening.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Mahant Narendra Giri's death case

After paying his respect at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath informed reporters that a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prayagraj, has been constructed for the investigation.

Yogi Aditynath said, "The President of Akhada Parishad, Shree Mahanta Narendra Giriji Maharaj's death is tragic and it has shocked all of us. On behalf of the entire Sant Samaj and UP Govt, I have come here to pay utmost respect. I remember his work during 2019 Parygraj kumbh where he immensely worked and made this society recognizable at a Global stage."

He added, "I request everyone to not give unnecessary statements and let the investigation team work. If there is anyone responsible for the tragic death, I assure you he will be strictly punished. Every investigative agency and people have been alerted. Currently, I am praying for his peace and hope that he receives a place at the feet of Prabhu Shree Ram."

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)