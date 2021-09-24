Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: CBI Takes Over Probe, Constitutes Six-member Team

As per the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh Government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday took over the probe in the death case of Mahant Narendra Giri with a six-member team. The Central Government issued a notification on Thursday stating the investigation has been extended to the CBI with 'consent of the state government of Uttar Pradesh'. Earlier today, Allahabad Court had sent the third accused, Sandeep Tiwari to 14-day judicial custody.

Reportedly, the CBI team has also started with the preliminary inquiry of the case and had reached Prayagraj from Delhi.

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team



The move was initiated after the late Mahant's close associates including Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Devendra Singh had demanded the CBI investigation. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena had also asked for the same while Congress and Samajwadi Party had called for a thorough investigation in the matter. Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances and the Akhada Parishad members have been alleging murder.

What happened to Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri?

On Monday, September 20 the Mahant's body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. After lunch, the seer went to his room but did not responds to knocks on the doors or calls on his cell phone. When the door was opened, he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Later, an alleged suicide note was recovered where the late seer has accused Anand Giri of his death. However, the signature on the letter addressed to the police and the signature on the alleged suicide letter are seemingly different. Reportedly, it has been said that Mahant Narendra Giri did not write the complaint letter himself, rather he may only have signed it. On Wednesday, prime accused Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir chief priest Aadya Tiwari were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The police had detained Anand Giri along with two other persons from Haridwar mere minutes after he spoke to Republic TV on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the latest video from the site where the Mahanta had died, it was learned that the fan in the seer's room was still switched on when Narendra Giri's body was seen lying on the floor as the police can be heard questioning those present at the site. Another crucial observation that has surfaced after the video emerged is that the nylon rope from which the seer's body was hanging was seen cut in three parts and a knife was also seen in the room. Following the development, the people were questioned why the police was not informed before taking the body down.