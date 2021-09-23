Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: Last Video Accessed; Fan Was On, Police On Site

The Republic Media Network on Thursday has accessed the last video from the site when Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead. In a key observation from the visuals accessed by Republic, it can be seen that the fan in the seer's room was still switched on. Moreover, Narendra Giri's body can be seen lying on the floor even as the police can be heard questioning those present at the site.

Another crucial observation that has surfaced after the video emerged is that the nylon rope from which the seer's body was hanging can be seen cut in three parts and a knife can be seen in the room. Additionally, the people were also asked why the police was not informed before taking the body down.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. The UP Chief Minister had on Tuesday formed a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prayagraj for the investigation.

As the investigation continues in Narendra Giri's mysterious death, the prime accused, Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir' chief priest Aadya Tiwari were sent to a 14-day of judicial custody. This comes after Anand Giri was grilled for over 12 hours by the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, he maintained that the death of the 72-year-old seer is a 'murder conspiracy' against him. Sources revealed that Anand Giri was shown the suicide note of seer in which he has been named. In his suicide note, the seer had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri as the cause of his death.

Who was Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri?

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The late seer was found hanging from the ceiling in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The three accused who have been detained in suspicion are expected to be produced before the court on Wednesday.