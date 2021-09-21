Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: Eyewitness Shares How Seer's Body Was Discovered

The sudden demise of Mahant Narendra Giri has left members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) deeply disturbed. The 72-year-old seer was found hanging in his room under suspicious circumstances at the Baghambari Math in UP's Prayagraj. Along with his body, an eight-page suicide note was also recovered. Detailing the chronology of events, one such resident of the Math, who is said to be an eyewitness from the day of the incident spoke exclusively to Republic TV opening up about Mahant Narendra Giri's last moments and how his body was discovered.

Speaking to Republic TV, the eyewitness said, "There were 3-4 people, some students from the ashram were also there. They saw that this had happened. I and Sunil had taken the body of the Mahant down from the fan. The door was not opening, and he had not left his room as per his daily routine. So we called him first and then forcefully broke the door."

"We had opened door some 10-15 minutes before the police came. The last we saw him was at around 1.30. We never suspected that he was in any kind of distress. Sometimes he would mention that he is upset about something that Anand Giri (prime accused in the case) did," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised strict action against anyone responsible for the death of the seer. After paying his respect at Prayagraj, the UP CM informed that a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prayagraj, has been constructed for the investigation.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Devendra Singh on Monday has demanded a CBI probe in the matter. "The matter should be given to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and should be investigated fairly," Devendra Singh Vice President of ABAP told ANI.

As per the latest developments in the investigation, statements of five eye-witnesses will be recorded in the FIR filed against the main accused Anand Giri. The accused has been arrested and is being taken from Lucknow to Prayagraj by the UP Police.