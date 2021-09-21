Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: Yogi Says Probe Team Formed, Vows 'culprit Won't Be Spared'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday promised strict action against anyone responsible for the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri. After paying his respect at Prayagraj, the Chief Minister informed reporters that a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prayagraj, has been constructed for the investigation.

As per the wish of the late Mahant's disciples, his corpse will be kept for a day so that his followers can pay their last respects and, after the post-mortem process that will get over tomorrow, the last rites ritual will take place.

CM Yogi Adityanath requests to do away with 'unnecessary statements'

"I request everyone to not give unnecessary statements and let the investigation team work. If there is anyone responsible for the tragic death, I assure you he will be strictly punished. Every investigative agency and people have been alerted. Currently, I am praying for his peace and hope that he receives a place at the feet of Prabhu Shree Ram," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statement from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came after several saints suggested that Mahant Narendra Giri can never commit suicide and demanded a fair CBI probe on his sudden death.

Yogi Adityanath speaks on Mahant Narendra Giri

The Chief Minister highly spoke of the Mahant and added that he did not only work for the Akhada Parishad but also contributed to society and the nation.

"The President of Akhada Parishad, Shree Mahanta Narendra Giriji Maharaj's death is tragic and it has shocked all of us. On behalf of the entire Sant Samaj and UP Govt, I have come here to pay utmost respect. I remember his work during 2019 Parygraj kumbh where he immensely worked and made this society recognizable at a Global stage," added UP CM.

Speaking further on Mahant Narendra Giri, the UP CM mentioned that he never cared about respect or disrespect and just kept on working for the betterment of society. He had wished for PM Modi to come for the Prayagraj Kumbh and the PM had also arrived earlier. "Whether it was a problem of the Ashram, Parishad, any disciple or Temple he would always stand strong to resolve it," concluded the Chief Minister.

Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri no more

On Monday evening, the Mahant was found dead and as per the information his body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the UP Police, they received a call from the ashram and were informed that Maharaj has hanged himself from a fan. Later, the police recovered Narendra Giri's suicide note in which he had mentioned that he was not happy with one of his disciples and according to on-ground sources the name was Anand Giri.

Image: RepublicWorld