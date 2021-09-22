Mahant Narendra Giri's Final Rites Conclude At Prayagraj; 'Bhu-Samadhi' Given

The mortal remains of late Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri was brought from Sangam to Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where the final rites rituals took place. The Mahanta was given Bhu-Samadhi (final journey) as per customs and the rituals ended at 2:44 PM on Wednesday. It has also been decided to construct a Shiva temple after a year from today at the spot where Mahant Narendra Giri's last rite rituals took place.

Meanwhile, the state police earlier grilled prime accused Anand Giri of 12 hours as his name was mentioned in the alleged suicide note of the late Mahant. The final rituals took place as per the wish of the Mahanta as he had said that he wanted to be laid to rest near a lemon tree in the Baghambari Math. As per Mahant Narendra Giri's disciples, they have alleged that this was a case of murder as the Mahant did not know how to write and only knew how to sign. The preliminary autopsy report of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) President has suggested 'death by hanging'. The decision regarding the new President will be taken now and according to Mahant Narendra Giri his disciple Balveer Giri to take on the position.

Mahant Narendra Giri's autoposy report

According to Republic TV sources, the autopsy report of the 72-year-old states that there were no 'no antemortem injuries' on his body. The cause of his death has been listed as 'asphyxiation due to hanging'. The preliminary autopsy report has been handed to the SSP and CMO of Prayagraj. Details from the late seer's post mortem are still awaited. According to sources, authorities have also preserved the viscera for further investigation.

Prime accused Anand Giri claims 'murder conspiracy'

Meanwhile, Anand Giri who was grilled by the police earlier said that the death of the 72-year-old seer was a 'murder conspiracy' against him. In the alleged suicide note, the Mahant had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri as the cause of his death. In the alleged suicide letter, the seer wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life."