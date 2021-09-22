Mahant Narendra Giri's Preliminary Autopsy Report Out, Suggests Death By Hanging

The preliminary autopsy report of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, has suggested 'death by hanging'. As per Republic TV sources, the autopsy report of the 72-year-old states that there were no 'no antemortem injuries' on his body. The cause of his death has been listed as 'asphyxiation due to hanging'. The preliminary autopsy report has been handed to the SSP and CMO of Prayagraj. Details from the late seer's post mortem are still awaited. According to sources, authorities have also preserved the viscera for further investigation.

Earlier, his close aid Kailash Giri had expressed his disbelief over the suicide of the mahant saying that the eight-page note, allegedly left behind by the seer, did not seem like his words. "He is not someone who would write such a lengthy suicide note. There are several parts of the note which could not be written by the mahant, it seems like it has been devised by someone who is an educated person. I have read it over and over. I refuse to believe the suicide note was written by him," he said.

Prime accused claims 'murder conspiracy'

Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The late seer was found hanging from the ceiling in Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In his suicide note, the Mahant had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri - the reason behind his death.

Following the revelations, an FIR has been filed against Anand Giri under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj. The UP Police has also grilled Anand Giri for 12 hours in connection with the case. The accused has accepted that he had a dispute with Mahant Narendra Giri but has claimed that the death of the 72-year-old seer is a 'murder conspiracy' against him.

The police are likely to seek his custody along with 2 other accused. They will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday.