Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Leaders Pay Tribute To Father Of Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar

Marking Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, several leaders and ministers paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar who was a profound social reformer, economist, politician and academician. Referred to as the chief architect of the Constitution of India and a prolific student of both the London School of Economics and Columbia University, Dr Ambedkar was the first law minister of independent India. The day marks the death anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution, who is an awardee of Bharat Ratna as well.

Ministers and leaders pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvana Diwas. Tributes to Dr Ambedkar Ji on Mahaparinirvan Diwas."

भारत रत्न बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को उनके महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर सादर श्रद्धांजलि।



Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar Ji on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/e3ieIbG4Me — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted, "Synonyms of struggle and harmony, salutes to the architect of the Constitution of India 'Bharat Ratna' Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His dedicated life for equality and rights in society is an inspiration for all of us."

संघर्ष एवं समरसता के पर्याय, भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पकार 'भारत रत्न' डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर जी के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें शत् शत् नमन।



समाज में समता एवं अधिकारों के लिए उनका समर्पित जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/jwC4ufNkWI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 6, 2021

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal shared on Koo, "I pay my tributes on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, the creator of the Constitution of the country, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna. He devoted his entire life to social equality and justice and fulfilled his obligations towards the country and society with full devotion."

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari shared, "Blessings to the architect of the Constitution of India, Bharat Ratna, the most revered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas."

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared, "Hundreds of salutes to the creator of the Constitution, the great human revered Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his death anniversary! He made a unique contribution to the upliftment of the downtrodden, exploited and deprived society, whose example is not found anywhere else in the world. His thoughts and ideas are immortal."

Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha Om Birla shared, "Tribute to the Constitution architect "Bharat Ratna" revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji. His ideas led to progressive changes in the socio-economic policies and legal framework of India. The nation will always be indebted to Babasaheb for his efforts for freedom, equality and fraternity."

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda shared, "Tributes to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar ji, jurist, economist, and social reformer on his death anniversary today. He served as chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India, and Minister of Law and Justice in the first cabinet of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru after independence from 1947 to 1951."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "Humble tribute to the great jurist, a strong advocate of social justice, architect of India's all-inclusive constitution, 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Your work is a great inspiration for all for nation-building and the establishment of an egalitarian society."

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya shared, "We are Indians from beginning to end." - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Humble tribute to the great jurist and who campaigned against social discrimination, constitution maker Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar ji on his death anniversary."

Image: PTI