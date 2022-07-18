Maharashta Floods: Orange Alert Isued For Gadchiroli And Gondia Districts Amid Heavy Rains

As incessant rains continue to lash down in Maharashtra, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, has placed the Gadchiroli district and Gondia district in the state on orange alert for Monday July 18.

For the districts of Gadchiroli and Gondia, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for July 18, predicting a very likely thunderstorm and lightning along with heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places. For the other districts of the state, the weather forecasting agency issued a yellow alert.

Several districts have been facing the aftermath of torrential rainfalls this season, after which the government of Maharashtra has positioned 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in these states.

The flood situation still continues to exist in many districts of Maharashtra, especially in Gadchiroli where acres of land still remain submerged in water, as the district received around 20 mm rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, July 17, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans actively carried out relief work in Gadchiroli, rescuing people from flooded areas and distributing essentials among people. As per reports, over 10,000 people have ben rescued and shifted to safer location in Gadchiroli district so far.

Over 100 rain-related deaths reported in Maharashtra since June

At least 102 people have died in rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since the onset of monsoon from June 1, according to the latest Maharashtra State Disaster Situation report.

The deaths were caused by floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among other reasons, the report said.

The fatalities occurred between June 1 and July 16, and two of the deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, one each in Jalgaon and Amravati districts, the report also added.

The Godavari and Indravati rivers in the state were flowing above the danger mark, while three other rivers were flowing close to the danger level, the report also added.

According to State Disaster Management Department (DSDMD, a total of 73 relief camps have been set up in Maharashtra as around 28 districts including the likes of Pune, Mumbai sub, Satara, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Gadchiroli, Beed, Thane, Nanded and more have been facing the brunt of heavy rainfall since June.

(With inputs from ANI)