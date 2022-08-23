Maharashtra: 10 Ancient Idols Allegedly Stolen From Temple In Jalna; Police Examining CCTV

Some unidentified people have allegedly stolen 10 ancient metal idols from a temple in Jamb Samarth, the birthplace of Saint Samarth Ramdas in Maharashtra’s Jalna on Monday. Notably, a missing complaint has been filed and the district SP has said that the police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

According to the police officials, the theft of the temple idols came to light when on Monday morning when the temple priest went inside the temple and discovered that the 10 ancient metal idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Laxmana and Hanuman were missing. Notably, according to sources, the idols were made of five metals and were reportedly installed in a temple in Jalna in 1535. It is pertinent to mention that after getting the formation, the police launched a probe into the matter and subsequently, they are examining the CCTV footage from the temple to identify the suspects.

'This incident has hurt the sentiments of the people': NCP's Rajesh Tope

Addressing the Maharashtra state assembly on August 22, in the ongoing Monsoon session, NCP leader and former state minister Rajesh Tope spoke about the theft of idols in Jalna. "Idols of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman from the temple at Jamb Samarth, the birthplace of Samarth Ramdas Swami in my Ghansawangi constituency, have been stolen by unknown thieves. People from all over the state come to Jamb Samarth for darshan. But this incident has hurt the sentiments of the public," he said.

Rajesh Tope urged the state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action in the matter and arrest the accused. To this, the deputy CM Fadnavis informed the assembly that he has ordered the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the theft and how to get all the idols back.