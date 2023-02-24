Maharashtra: 12 Cows Die Of Suspected Acidosis At Kaneri Math

A total of 12 cows have died of suspected acidosis, a metabolic disease, at a “goshala” or cow shelter at the Kaneri Math in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday.

“Of the 12 cows, three died yesterday (Thursday) and 9 died today. Twelve more cows are currently being treated and they are stable,” said an official from the state animal husbandry department.

Kaneri Math is the highest seat of the Kadsiddheshwar tradition. Its goshala has more than 1,000 bovine animals.

The official said a team of veterinary doctors is treating the cows at the spiritual centre.

Acidosis, the official said, is a kind of food poisoning and is caused by the consumption of cooked food such as dry rotis. It is characterised by too much acid in body fluids.

“The cattle are not used to consuming cooked food and it is possible that the cows might have been fed with such food inadvertently,” he said.

The Shree Kshetra Siddhagiri Mahasansthan of Kaneri Math at Karveer tehsil is currently organising a 7-day programme “Sumangal Panchmahabhoot Lokotsav” that began on February 20. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.