Maharashtra: 1,254 schools have no electricity as supply stopped over pending bills

In Maharashtra, 1,254 schools in Marathwada are without electricity due to unpaid bills. While the drop in coronavirus incidence has allowed several schools in Maharashtra's Marathwada to reopen, hundreds of government institutions in the region are without power. According to an MSEDCL official, the power supply to 1,254 schools has been disconnected due to unpaid electricity payments.

Joint Managing Director of MSEDCL, Aurangabad region, Mangesh Gondavale said," "When I was Zilla Parishad CEO in Aurangabad we had limited funding from the government and then dealing with the pandemic was the priority."

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd owes Rs 9.82 crore to 5,279 Zilla Parishad schools across eight districts in the region. The schools whose electricity has been turned off must pay Rs 3.47 crore. The district of Aurangabad has the largest number of schools without electricity (238). They owe the MSEDCL a total of Rs 28.91 lakh.

The Zilla Parishad has sent letters to Gram Panchayats urging them to pay the power bills, according to Ramesh Thakur, an education extension worker in Aurangabad. Pratapsingh Jarwal, an Eklahara teacher, said his school has been in the dark for the past six months. It also has an impact on teaching, she added. According to MSEDCL authorities, there are 171 schools in Jalna district without electricity, including 152 in Beed, 199 in Latur, 134 in Osmanabad, 75 in Hingoli, 175 in Nanded, and 110 in Parbhani.

Maha: Man steals electricity worth Rs 4.93 crore

An MSEDCL officer said that five persons have been arrested a month ago in Vasai, Palghar district, for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 4.93 crore. A case was filed with the Virar police station on Saturday against four directors of an ice plant and one man who assisted in the power stealing mechanism, according to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited PRO Vijay Dudbhate. "On October 30, an MSEDCL team carried out a surprise check at the premises and found remote controls and other gadgets being used to tamper power consumption readings. In 59 months, the firm had used 27,84,364 extra units of power valued at Rs 4,93,98,460," the official said.

Hotel owner in Maharashtra commits alleged power theft of Rs 7.59 lakh

Meanwhile, an official said on Thursday that police have filed a case against a hotel owner in Maharashtra for alleged power theft of Rs 7.59 lakh. Engineers from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) discovered that the hotelier had tampered with the electric metre at his premises in Dombivli town to show less power use during an inspection on October 29 this year. According to a police official, he was found to have illegally stolen power worth Rs 7.59 lakh over the previous 11 months, according to an MSEDCL complaint. According to the source, the MFC police in Kalyan division filed a case against him on Wednesday under the Indian Electricity Act. The hotel owner was issued a notice, after which he paid Rs 7.59 lakh, according to the MSEDCL, who also levied a penalty on him in addition to the amount paid.

