Maharashtra: 14,219 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Surges Past 5 Lakh

With 11,015 people testing positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed cases rose to 6,43,289 on Monday, the state health department said.

The number of recovered patients rose by whopping 14,219 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 5,02,490. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 72.47%, close to the national average of over 75%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 22,465 on Monday after 212 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 212 deaths reported today, 164 are from the last 48 hours and 19 are from last week. Rest 29 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 29 deaths, 11 occurred in Thane, 8 in Ahmednagar, 3 in Aurangabad, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Nashik, 2 in Pune, and 1 in Parbhani. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.24%, as against India's 1.85%.

As of August 24, there are 1,68,126 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 12,44,024 people are under home quarantine and 33,922 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 36,63,488 l laboratory samples, 6,93,398 have been tested positive (18.92%) for COVID-19 until August 24.

With ever-increasing infections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed an adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.

Situation in key districts

In the state capital Mumbai, 743 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, taking the aggregate to 1,37,096. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 18,267 active cases while 7,442 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,23,499, of which it has 19,335 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,648 while it is 8,769 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,52,511, of which there are 43,065 active cases.

