Last Updated:

Maharashtra: 17-year-old Girl Killed By Father, Uncle For Eloping With Boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated by her father and uncle for eloping with a boyfriend in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Republic


A 17-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated by her father and uncle for eloping with a boyfriend in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The two accused were arrested on Wednesday morning, said an official.

The girl, resident of an area near Jalna city, had eloped with her boyfriend three days ago. When she returned home, her father and uncle allegedly beat her up and strangled her on Tuesday night.

READ | Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Vacancy open for 314 apprentice posts; check how to apply

They later burnt the body to destroy the evidence, but a local person alerted the police, the official said.

A team of Chandanjhira police station arrested the duo and further probe is underway, he said. 

READ | Ranji Trophy: Delhi pacers hit back against Maharashtra after being bowled out for 191
READ | Maharashtra govt forms committee to track interfaith marriages; aims protection for women
READ | ‘No state will stake claim until SC order’: HM Shah on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT