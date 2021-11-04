Maharashtra: 188 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 6 Deaths

Thane has reported 188 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,66,318, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of six more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,535, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,082, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)