Maharashtra: 2 Held For Poisoning Family Of 9 Members In Sangli; Probe Rules Out Suicide

In a breakthrough development, Maharashtra police on Monday arrested two people in connection with the Sangli case where nine members of a single family were found dead in the Ambikanagar area of Mhaisal village. While addressing the media, Sangli Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam revealed that during the investigation they found out that two people mixed some toxic substances in the food of the family members. Therefore, it is a clear case of murder and not suicide.

Earlier, Sangli SP Dixit Gedam had informed media about registering a case against 25 people. The police also seized a note from the house in which it was mentioned that the family was being harassed on a regular basis by some private money lenders from whom they had borrowed money, he added.

9 persons of single-family found dead in Sangli

On June 20 afternoon, nine people from a single family were found dead at their residence in the Ambikanagar area of Sangli. It was initially said that financial problems made them take this extreme step of taking their own lives. The exact cause of death was not confirmed then. The bodies of the deceased persons were sent for post-mortem after which the police said that it was being suspected that the family members consumed poison in order to end their lives on Sunday, June 19.

As per the shocking visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, some of the dead bodies were found in the bedroom, while a few were in the hall. In the initial investigation, the police reached the spot and called it a mass suicide. As per reports, all the people who died belonged to a Doctor's family.

Speaking to the media, Sangli SP Dixit Gedam had then said, "Nine dead bodies have been recovered in Mhaisal village of Sangli district, out of which three bodies have been recovered from one house and six dead bodies from the other house. The forensic team is present on the spot."

(Image: ANI/PTI)