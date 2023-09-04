Maharashtra: 24-year-old flight attendant found dead in Mumbai flat, probe on

A flight attendant aged 24 was found dead in a Mumbai's Andheri apartment under suspicious circumstances in the wee hours of Monday, September 4. The police registered a murder case and four special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to Rajawadi Hospital, according to the Mumbai Police.

While the identity of the victim is still unknown, the police have confirmed that she was recently selected as a trainee air hostess. The body of the victim was found at the flat located at NG Apartment, Krishanlal Marwah Marg, Near Tata Power Centre Bus Station in Marol, Andheri.

A case related to the matter was registered at Powai Police Station. The neighbours of the victim in the apartment have also been asked to cooperate with the police teams and provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the accused.