Maharashtra: 26 Maoists Killed, 3 Police Personnel Injured In Massive Gadchiroli Encounter

In a massive crackdown on Maoist operations in Maharashtra, at least 26 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in the eastern Gadchiroli district and a large number of weapons were seized on Saturday.

"We have recovered the bodies of 26 Maoists so far from the forest," said district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area when a C-60 Gadchiroli police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Goyal said. While the identity of the slain Maoists is yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them.

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier.

'Red corridor is getting wrapped up'

Reacting to the successful operation, Defense expert Brigadier BK Ponwar said, "It was an outstanding operation by the C-60 of the Gadchiroli police. The Red corridor has been wrapped up. Once upon a time, the Red corridor had 231 districts (one-third) of the nation under its influence. Now the latest Home Ministry assessment states that there are just 25 admin districts."

Brigadier Ponwar noted that Maoists in Gadchiroli have been a pain for the security forces. Earlier the Maharashtra police had lost some officers in an IED blast and before that the forces had carried out a similar operation where they had knocked out around 20-25 Maoists, he said,