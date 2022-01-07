Maharashtra: 338 Resident Doctors Test COVID Positive Across Various Hospitals

Amid a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, a concerning number of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals across Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 4 days. Confirming the same, Dr Avinash Dahiphale, President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), spoke to Republic and said that a total of 338 doctors have been infected by the virus. He also said that all the doctors have mild symptoms and are stable. They were being treated as per the government guidelines.

While Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of COVID-19 infections followed by Omicron cases, these numbers have now raised concerns regarding health providers as well the patients.

In view of the situation, the Maharashtra government has also imposed strict restrictions for addressing the spread of the virus. Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra reported 36,265 fresh COVID-19 cases, with Mumbai alone reporting 20,181 cases followed by 13 fatalities. Also, 79 fresh Omicron infections were reported, taking the tally of infected people to 797.

No possibility of lockdown in Maharashtra for the moment: State Health Minister

Speaking on the grave situation in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has clarified that the government has not yet taken any decision to shut down all the local trains and impose inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations still continue to remain low. However, a lockdown possibility has not been ruled out at this moment.

Nevertheless, more restrictions could be imposed if required. Meanwhile, the state health department has stated that the third wave is likely to spike in mid-February and will later subside in March.

