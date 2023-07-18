Maharashtra: 4 Devotees Injured After Slipping In Queue At Temple In Pune

Four devotees received minor injuries after slipping while they were in a queue on the steps a temple in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the temple located in Jejuri town on Monday when people were standing there to offer prayers.

The district administration on Tuesday said there was "no stampede" and the devotees suffered minor injuries. "A news report is doing the rounds that there was a stampede at Jejuri yesterday. We wish to clarify that there was no stampede. At around 2 pm on Monday, four devotees who were waiting in the queue for darshan suffered minor injuries in the form of blunt trauma," Pune Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said.

Two of the injured persons were shifted to a rural hospital in Jejuri, he said. "All the patients are stable and not in any form of danger, and they have been provided with the best medical service," the official said. A official from Jejuri police station said a 'palkhi' (palanquin) was being taken up to the main temple and as it was raining, the steps became slippery.

One person who was playing 'sanai' (a musical instrument) slipped. The moment he fell down, two-three other devotees also fell on him and suffered minor injuries, the official said. Since it was 'Somvati Amavasya', a large number of devotees had come to the temple, he added.