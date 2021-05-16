Maharashtra: 5 Killed After Slabs Of Illegal Building Collapses In Ulhasnagar

In an unfortunate incident, five people including three women lost their lives on Saturday afternoon after a portion of an illegally constructed building collapsed in Thane district's Mohini Palace building at Ulhasnagar Camp-1 in Maharashtra. A fire brigade team of Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. The State government has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Demanding an investigation on the matter, Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde said that strict action against the culprits is needed.

The MP also added that all such buildings should be demolished in order to save citizens from such accidents. As the investigation on the matter is awaited, the Republic media network learned that it was a ground-plus-four-story building, in which the deadly accident took place. Moreover, the relief team rescued at least eleven people from the accident site. The injured ones have been sent to the nearby hospital for treatment. On-ground visuals show the rescue team evacuating the area and sending the injured to hospital.

Building collapse incidents in Mumbai

The capital city has been prone to such accidents which have taken the lives of several people. Earlier, in March a part of five-storey building had collapsed in the Nagpada area of south Mumbai. In October 2020, the Supreme Court had lashed out at the administration as 13 people had lost their lives due to another accident in an illegal building in Dongri. Before that, a three-storey building on the outskirts of Mumbai had collapsed leaving more than 10 people dead.

Mumbai is witnessed with several such buildings where fear of deadly accidents exist. In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office building alleging illegal construction however, the High Court had, later on, put a hold on the demolition process. After Kangana, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was also alleged for illegal construction in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The BMC had stated that the actor has illegally converted his six-storey residential building into a hotel. The case is currently with the Supreme Court.