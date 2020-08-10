Maharashtra: 500 Ambulances Procured To Transport COVID-19 Patients, Says Health Minister

As Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to soar, state health minister Rajesh Tope has informed that 500 ambulances have been procured to transport patients which can enable timely treatment to them.

Besides, to curb the spread of the infection, the district administration of Aurangabad has decided to undertake a serosurvey from Monday. As per reports, the district authorities have appealed citizens to participate in the serosurvey. As many as 263 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 16,753, of which nearly 5,000 are active cases — those under medical supervision.

Concern over Kolhapur, Satara

On Sunday, Tope expressed concern over the high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Kolhapur district after reviewing the situation there and Satara along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. He said Kolhapur's positivity rate was 35%.

"No other district in Maharashtra has that kind of rate. We will have to increase testing large-scale. We will have to trace people, and isolate co-morbid people by doing house to house survey," he said.

Tope said a "jumbo COVID facility" can be constructed in Satara if need be, adding that a new testing lab was being set up there to ensure results are received within 24 hours.

He said Satara and Kolhapur were witnessing spike in cases but expressed confidence that the outbreak would be contained in the two places. "If you study this virus and its spread, it gets to a peak and then flattens. Currently, it is peaking so cases will rise in the next 10-15 days before starting to fall," Tope said.

He added that this was his "personal estimate" as he had seen the same trajectory in Mumbai and Malegaon.

COVID situation

On the other hand, coronavirus infection, which had spread rapidly in North Mumbai including Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali areas, seems to be coming under control. Effective measures have been taken to increase the screening process of hawkers and shopkeepers through door-to-door screening by the municipal corporation. As a result, the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases has reduced by 30% in the last 15 days.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 12,248 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,15,332. At present, there are 1,45,558 active cases in the state. With 13,348 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,51,710.

(With inputs from agencies)

