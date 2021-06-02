Maharashtra: 8-yr-old Made To Clean Toilet Of Quarantine Centre In Buldhana; Probe Ordered

In a piece of distressing news, an eight-year-old child was made to clean a toilet at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The incident took place at a centre in Marod Village under Sangrampur Taluka. The district collector has currently formed a committee to probe the matter and has asked for a report to be submitted within the next three days.

The District Magistrate said, "This is a very serious matter and everybody feels bad about making a child cleaning a toilet. As a society, we must all feel bad about this incident. The Zila administration has taken cognizance of this issue and we will definitely take action against the person who gave an instruction to the child to do the act which is evil."

Three people have been suspended so far. The quarantine centre was located in a school where a school teacher, principal, and employee of Zila Parishad have been suspended.

COVID In Maharashtra

