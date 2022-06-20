In a heart-wrenching incident in the state of Maharashtra, nine people from a single family allegedly died by suicide in the Ambikanagar area of Sangli. It is initially being said that financial problems made them take this extreme step. The exact cause of death has not been confirmed yet. The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post-mortem. The police said that it is being suspected that the family members consumed poison in order to end their lives on Sunday, June 19, night.

As per the shocking visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, a number of dead bodies were found in the bedroom, while a few were in the hall. In the initial investigation, the police reached the spot and called it a mass suicide. As per reports, all the people who died belonged to a Doctor's family.

Speaking to media, Sangli SP Dixit Gedam said, "Nine dead bodies have been recovered in Mhaisal village of Sangli district, out of which three bodies have been recovered from one house and six dead bodies from the other house. The forensic team is present on the spot."

Entire Family Allegedly Commits Suicide

Six dead bodies have been recovered from one house and three bodies from another. According to the information received so far, the family lived in a building at Ambikanagar Chowk near Narvad Road in Mhaisal area of ​​Miraj taluka of Sangli.

The names of the deceased family members are Popat Yallappa Vanmore, 52, Sangeeta Popat Vanmore, 48, Archana Popat Vanmore, 30, Shubham Popat Vanmore, 28, Manik Yallappa Vanmore, 49, Rekha Manik Vanmore, 45, Aditya Manik Vanmore, 15, Anita Manik Vanmore, 28, and Akkatai Vanmore, 72.

Image: ANI