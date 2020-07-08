Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 Cases Surge Past 91000, Recoveries Jump By 4634

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6,603 fresh cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,23,724, informed the state health department.

The death toll rose to 9,448 after 198 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,634 in the same period to reach 1,23,192. As of July 8, there are 91,065 active cases in Maharashtra.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,347 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 87,856. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 52,733, while that in Palghar stood at 8,304. Pune so far has 31,704 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,824 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.06% while the case fatality rate is 4.22%. Currently, 6,38,762 people are under home quarantine and 47,072 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,23,723 have been tested positive (18.77%) for COVID-19 until July 8.

Easing lockdown restrictions after months to careful measures, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow markets and shops to stay open for two additional hours. The local businesses can now function from 9 am to 7 pm from Thursday, July 9.

READ | COVID-19: 278 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive In Last 72 Hrs, Tally At 5,713

READ | Maharashtra To Recruit 10,000 Policemen, Raise First-ever Women Battalion: Anil Deshmukh

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 8:

READ | TikTok Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Unit Warns Citizens Of New Malware App 'TikTok Pro'

READ | Maharashtra Govt Permits Shops To Stay Open From 9am To 7pm Under 'Mission Begin Again'