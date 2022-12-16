Last Updated:

Maharashtra: AIMIM Seeks 5 Pc Quota For Muslims; To Take Out March During Upcoming Legislature Session To Raise Demand

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will take out a march during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur to demand five per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, a party leader said.

All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Aurangabad and its state unit president Imtiaz Jaleel gave this information by tweeting a poster of the planned march.

"The AIMIM will take out a march on 21 December from Indora Ground in Nagpur to Vidhan Bhawan during the session of the Maharashtra legislature," it said.

Apart from seeking five per cent reservation to Muslims, the AIMIM will also highlight the demand of removal of encroachments from the Waqf land, the tweet said.

Provision of Rs 1,000 crore subsidy to Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation Limited; awarding ownership of slum land to residents; financial assistance to hand-loom and power-loom workers are some other demands which the party will raise during the march, it added.

The winter session of the legislature will be held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, from December 19. PTI AW NP NP

