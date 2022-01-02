Maharashtra Govt Avers Decision To Incorporate EVs In State Bodies Approved

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday informed that the MVA government gave nod for implementing the decision of purchasing or renting only electric vehicles for government or Urban local bodies/ corporations. Thackeray has promoted the usage of electric vehicles in a bid to promote clean mobility and to encourage people to switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Aaditya Thackeray affirms commitment to clean mobility, promotes EVs

The Maharashtra government had fulfilled the commitment prior to the set deadline in April 2022. Announcing the decision, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, “Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the Govt of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of Purchasing or Renting only Electric Vehicles for Govt/ Urban Local Bodies/ Corporations from 1st January 2022 instead of 1st April 2022.”

Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the Govt of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of Purchasing or Renting only Electric Vehicles for Govt/ Urban Local Bodies/ Corporations from 1st January 2022 instead of 1st April 2022. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 2, 2022

Earlier in September last year, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that the government is planning to opt for electric vehicles by April 2022 provided the requirement for procuring new vehicles arise.

He also declared that all the government departments will procure only electric vehicles if needed, starting 2022, in a bid to promote green energy.

On September 23, 2021, he said, “The existing fleet of vehicles with various state government departments cannot be replaced or scrapped immediately as it would cost a lot of money to the exchequer. But as per our new policy, from April 2022 if any state government department wants to buy or rent a new vehicle, it will opt for electric vehicles."

Image: PTI