Maharashtra: Ambedkar Jayanti Procession Hijacked By Mob; Chants Of 'Allahu Akbar' Heard

Amid numerous visuals of planned attacks emerging from across the country, another provocative video was released from Ahmednagar's Sangamner in Maharashtra. A crowd of riotous youth disrupted a procession that was organised in Sangamner on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. In the visuals released during the disruption, a huge crowd of youth was seen marching through the main road carrying green and red flags featuring symbols of the moon and stars.

The situation turned communal when the marching crowd started chanting "Allahu Akbar" and "Islam Zindabad". Following the provocative incident, police registered cases against seven hundred miscreants. The cases have been registered against those people under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention Act (Atrocities) for inciting religious sentiments, attempting to cause riots, assault, and molestation of women. Two arrests have been made so far.

Communal incidents on the rise

The recent incident on Ambedkar Jayanti follows a series of communal violence that has gripped India since the Hindu festival of Ram Navmi. Multiple states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Goa witnessed incidents of violence when several Muslim youths started pelting stones at Ram Navmi processions carried out in these states. Reports about vandalism of temples and idols during the riots have also emerged.

Multiple videos that surfaced after the incident showed the radical crowd disrupting peace in their respective cities. Places such as Rajasthan's Karauli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Jharkhand's Lohardaga also saw riots unfolding due to incidents of stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the situation in Khargone is tense after reports and pictures of a minor boy critically injured during the incident emerged. Named Shivam Shukla, the 16-year-old went into a coma after suffering a serious head injury when he was taking part in the Ram Navmi procession and was at a temple for aarti. So far, police have made 148 arrests and FIRs have been registered against the rioters. A curfew has also been imposed in the city to maintain law and order following the unrest.

