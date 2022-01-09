Maharashtra Amends COVID Curbs; Allows Beauty Salons, Gyms To Function At 50% Capacity

In a key development, the Maharashtra government has amended its Saturday order and has permitted Gyms and beauty saloons to open with 50% capacity. As per the revised guidelines, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to use these services. The restrictions will come into effect starting January 10.

"Beauty saloons shall be grouped with Hair Cutting saloons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity subject...Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to the use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the revised guidelines said.

Maharashtra issues new COVID restrictions

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government has issued a new set of restrictions. The order ban movement of people of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm from Monday. "No movement from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential purposes," it adds.

For offices, the order says "Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically. Non-vaccinated employees must be encouraged to go for full vaccination. Strict adherence to CAB (Covid Appropriate Behaviour) by all employees at all times to be ensured by Office Management."

The number of people attending marriages or any other gatherings has been capped at 50 while for funeral and last rites are 20. The schools and colleges in the state have been instructed to remain shut till February 15, except for activities needed to be taken by Class 10 and Class 12 students.

The state has allowed restaurants, hotels, cinema halls and auditoriums to operate at 50% seating capacity. The home delivery of food has also been allowed. "All persons working in shops, restaurants, hotels or any establishment engaged in e-commerce or home-delivery must be fully vaccinated. The management shall be held responsible and if any case is found in contravention to this requirement, the concerned establishment shall be closed by DDMA," the order said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9,671 recoveries and 13 deaths. At present, the state has 1,73,238 active cases while the death toll has reached 1,41,627.

Image: PTI/Pixabay