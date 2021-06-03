Maharashtra Announces 5-level COVID Unlock; Curbs To Be Lifted In 18 Districts From June 4

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases witnessing a gradual decline, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a 5-level unlock plan to ease the current restrictions. The Uddhav Thackeray government has prepared a 5-level to unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in various districts. Places with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions, said minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The lockdown-like restrictions will be lifted from June 4 in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts, as per the new order. Curbs can be lifted completely in districts categorised as Level 1. There are 18 districts in the first level including Thane.

Maharashtra Unlock Level 1

The Maharashtra government has decided to ease restrictions in districts with less than 5% COVID positivity rate and Oxygen bed occupancy less than 25 per cent. The government will allow restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlours to operate in 43 corporations and districts.

These include Thane, Aurangabad, Gondia, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Washim and Yavatmal. Marriage functions and social entertainment would be allowed in particular areas.

Maharashtra Unlock Level 2

Districts/Cities in the Level 2 category would be allowed to reopen gyms, salons, beauty parlours with 50 per cent capacity. The number of people allowed in marriages in gatherings will also be restricted. Mumbai, Amaravati, Ahmednagar, and Hingoli have been categorised under this category. The lockdown-like restrictions would be relaxed partially in Mumbai, but the general public won’t be allowed to travel in local trains till further orders, said Wadettiwar.

Maharashtra Unlock Level 3

Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Beed, Satara and Ratnagiri districts fall under the Level 3 category.

Maharashtra Unlock Level 4

Pune and Raigad districts have been listed in the Level 4 category.

Maharashtra Unlock Level 5

In Level 5 unlock process, an E-pass will be applicable for intrastate travel, however, RTPCR is not mandatory for the same. A separate plan for interstate travel will be declared shortly. Wadettiwar said 18 of 36 districts will be unlocked first, depending on the positivity rate.

Maharashtra on June 2 recorded 15,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184 and 285 fresh deaths also added 268 previously unreported fatalities, the state health department said. The statewide toll rose to 96,751, it said. The new cases were higher than 14,123 infections registered on Tuesday. Recoveries far exceeded new infections.