Maharashtra Assembly: BJP Pulls Out Of Speaker Race To Avoid Controversy

BJP has pulled out of the Speaker race in Maharashtra. Chandrakant Patil, the party's state chief told the media that the BJP wants to avoid any controversy over the post. The party had earlier appointed MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as the protem Speaker on Tuesday, as a part of the Supreme Court's order.

Making the announcement, BJP's Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil said that Kisan Kathore was nominated for the post of the Assembly speaker, however, now have decided to pull out the candidature. Patil said, "BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents' request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore's candidature."

The request was made following a meeting between the leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Patil, who then decided that the name of the Speaker should be free from contentions. Earlier in the day, Congress' Nana Patole has been nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday had announced that the Speaker will be from the Congress party in Maharashtra, while NCP will hold the Deputy CM position in the legislative assembly.

Maha Vikas Aghadi

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opposed the Assembly in progress citing four points of contention -

Vande Mataram was not sung at the start of the Assembly

Oath taken by the ministers did not follow constitutional norms

Change in pro-tem speaker before the floor test from BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar to NCP's Dilip Walse Patil

Conducting the floor test before electing a new Speaker

