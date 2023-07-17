Maharashtra Assembly To Begin First Session Amid Changed Political Dynamics

The first session of the Maharashtra Assembly after the changed political dynamic following Ajit Pawar's rebellion within Sharad Pawar's NCP. The three-week Monsoon session, scheduled from July 17 to August 4, holds significant value as it witnesses the unique scenario of former opposition members now sitting as Cabinet Ministers.

The political dynamics in the Assembly have shifted since Ajit Pawar broke ranks with Sharad Pawar and aligned himself with the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, with the support of a majority of NCP MLAs. According to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance commands a combined strength of over 210 MLAs in the 288-seat assembly.

It is pertinent to mention that Speaker Rahul Narwekar recently made a statement regarding the power dynamics within the NCP following the split, highlighting the absence of a clear distinction between those in power and those outside of it. He expressed that there would be extensive discussions and debates on determining who truly represents the authentic NCP

'Opposition is confused': CM Eknath Shinde

On the eve of the Assembly session, CM Eknath Shinde accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, addressed a joint press conference. He called upon the opposition to hold the government accountable for the welfare of the people and acknowledged that constructive criticism is essential. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, namely Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP, he remarked that they appeared to have lost hope and were in a state of confusion.

"One needs to look for the opposition in the state. The opposition parties appear to have lost hope… They are confused and bewildered. However, we will not underestimate the opposition irrespective of its strength," CM Shinde asserted.

'Govt won't misuse its position': Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

In the press conference, Fadnavis asserted that the government will not misuse its current position in the Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

"Maharashtra legislature Monsoon session starts from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our strength has increased we will make sure that we do not misuse it and address all the issues related to the welfare of the people that will be raised by the opposition," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured that the government would provide answers to all questions raised by the opposition during the Monsoon session. "We will answer all the questions which will come from the opposition side in this monsoon session. We will solve Maharashtra people's problem," he affirmed.

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly to begin today

The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly will witness the discussion of 24 proposed bills. Of these, 10 have received the approval of the Cabinet, while the remaining 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and will be tabled subsequently. Furthermore, a bill that has already been passed by the Legislative Council will be presented in the Assembly. Additionally, a bill pending with the joint committee of both houses is also expected to be tabled.

Apart from the proposed bills, six ordinances that are currently in effect will be presented in the Monsoon session for approval from the legislature. This emphasis on legislative action reflects the government's commitment to address the pressing issues faced by the state and its people.

As the first session of the Maharashtra Assembly unfolds under the changed political landscape, all eyes are on the discussions, debates, and decisions that will shape the future course of governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)