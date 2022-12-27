Days after Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution on the border dispute, Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday as well unanimously passed a resolution on the border issue with the neighbouring state. The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14 held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss the Belagavi border issue.

Moving the resolution in the state Asssembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Centre should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas."

CM Shinde further said that the state government will make all constitutional efforts to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities and 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances. He further added that the Maharashtra government is trying its best to make the situation peaceful, but Karnataka ministers are making unnecessary statements.

'Will fight for even an inch of land': Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing fight over the border areas, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted the state government will fight even for an inch of land with Karnataka and will do whatever it can to ensure that the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice.

"We will fight even for an inch. We will do whatever we can for the justice of the Marathi-speaking population in Karnataka," Fadnavis said.

Karnataka Assembly passes unanimous resolution

Notably, the Karnataka Assembly on December 22 unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra in order to protect the villages lying in the border area. Moving the resolution Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will take all the legal measures to protect the interest of the state.

"There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members of the Assembly is one of these subjects, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state," the resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai read.