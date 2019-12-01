Dr. Subramanian Swamy Reacts To Uddhav Thackeray's Speech In Maha Assembly

Following the Maharashtra assembly, Senior BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy spoke to Republic TV and backed Uddhav Thackeray's commitment towards Hindutva. He further expressed hope that Thackeray would continue to defend Hindutva in the same manner. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words.

Speaking about CM Uddhav Thackeray's remarks, Subramanian Swamy said, "First of all, it was a wrong assumption because he had a Common Minimum Program therefore he has given up Hindutva. I know that he (Uddhav Thackeray) and his father were completely committed to the idea of Hindutva, I think he has done well and we he hopes he continues to defend Hindutva, in particular, the temples that are being nationalised or being taken over by the government should all be freed as the first step. "

The Shiv Sena had recently released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena. Furthermore, Swamy opined his views on the different ideological approach of the three parties and said, "Freeing a temple from government control, I don't think the other two parties will object The issues of minorities, where they are affected, that's only where the Congress and NCP will intervene."

'New allies, new Opponents': Thackeray

Speaking about his new alliance with the Congress-NCP, Thackeray said that while those who were friends are now opponents, those who were opponents are now his friends. After Fadnavis was elected as the Leader of Opposition, he stated that he will not address him as the Opposition as he looked forward to his co-operation. Taunting Fadnavis' mid-night deal struck with Ajit Pawar, he said that there was 'No need to do any action during midnight'.

