Maharashtra ATS Arrests 2 In Mansukh Hiren Case, Remanded To Police Custody Till March 30

In the latest development in the Mansukh Hiren death case, the Maharashtra ATS on Sunday arrested two — a 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare and constable Vinayak Shinde.

According to the ATS, the arrested accused Naresh brought five SIM cards and provided them to the prime accused - suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze and the other arrested accused Vinayak Shinde. Notably, constable Shinde, who is also convicted in the Lakhan Bhaiya case, was in constant touch with Vaze during the course of events.

After their arrest, the accused were presented in the Sessions Court in Thane. ATS chief Jaijeet Singh, DIG Shivdeep Lande, and all other top brass of the ATS also reached the Thane ATS office to discuss the arrests made in the case. While the ATS had sought 14 days of police custody, the court granted nine days of police custody to both the accused till March 30.

On March 20, the NIA took over the investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren after receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Mumbai Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was probing the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, is now handing over the case to NIA which is also investigating the Antilia bomb scare probe.

Mansukh Hiren's death case

The series of events came to light after Mumbai's controversial cop Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek. Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.

As the Vazegate scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra government. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources.