Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man In J&K's Kishtwar For Alleged Links With LeT 'recruiter'

A man was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged connection with Junaid Mohammed, who is accused of recruiting terrorists for the banned Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

"A team of the Maharashtra ATS is in Jammu and Kashmir to probe the links of Junaid, who was given the task of recruiting terrorists for the LeT from various parts of the country," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Junaid Mohammed arrested

Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed (28) was arrested by ATS on May 26 in the Dapodi area of Pune. He was sent to ATS custody till June 3. He was allegedly in contact with active members of LeT's terror network through social media platforms.

"Junaid was allocated the chore of hiring new members for the LeT from various states. As part of his mandate, he tried to take new recruits to Jammu and Kashmir to prepare them to carry out terror exercises in the country. He used to get money from his handlers for completing the given task," officials said.

He will be in ATS custody till June 3. During the hearing, the anti-terror agency had told the court that the arrested accused was in touch with Hamidulla Zargar (Kulgaon), Aftab Shah (Kishtwad) and Umar - all from Jammu and Kashmir. Police Inspector (ATS) Manjusha Bhosale informed the court that the three persons are wanted in the case.

Bhosale, who is investigating the case, told the court that between 2021 and April 2022, Zargar had created a WhatsApp group ‘Ansar Gazwatul Hind/Tawheed’ and Junaid was part of it. The group discussed anti-national and terror activities. Junaid was in touch with Umar and Aftab and received Rs 10,000 in two transactions.

"They were working for the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba, which is based in Pakistan. The accused were looking for new members for arms collection and training for terror activities in various parts of India. Junaid had been frequently changing his SIM cards. He also created various accounts on Facebook for recruiting new members," Bhosale submitted in the court.