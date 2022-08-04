Maharashtra ATS Arrests Suspect In Terror-funding Case, Links To D-gang Under Scanner

The Maharashtra ATS on Thursday arrested a suspect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a terror funding case. The suspect, Parvez Zubair, was picked up by the ATS over his alleged links to the D-gang.

Sources have revealed that Zubair was in touch with anti-social elements based out of Pakistan as well as in constant communication with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. He is said to have facilitated funds for the D-company and was absconding for a long time before he was arrested based on specific inputs, sources revealed. Parvez Zubair will be produced before the court today.

Key arrests by Maharashtra ATS

Last month, the Maharashtra ATS arrested a suspected terrorist named Inamul Haq from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur for allegedly transferring funds to key accused Junaid Mohammad. Haq is said to have links to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and was involved in radicalizing the youth. The state anti-terrorism squad also picked up another accused Yusuf from Jammu & Kashmir for allegedly recruiting operatives for a terrorist organization and funding.

With this, the state ATS has nabbed four people namely Inamul, Yusuf, Aftab, and Junaid since May this year in the terror funding and recruitment case. Parvez Zubair is the fiftth arrest in the case.

Notably, the main accused in the case-- Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed (28) was arrested by ATS on May 26 in the Dapodi area of Pune. He was allegedly in contact with active members of LeT's terror network through social media platforms.

His arrest came after a complaint was lodged by assistant police inspector Swapnil Chavan at the ATS police station in Kalachowkie, Mumbai. He was arrested under sections 121(a) (conspiracy), 153(a) (promoting enmity) and 116 (abutment of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 (Computer-related offences) of the IT Act.

According to officials, Mohammad was found accepting Rs 10,000 as funds from a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror organisation. The ATS has stated that the accused travelled to J&K at least four times, and was in touch with the Lashkar-e-Toiba leadership in the state to procure arms and further the terrorist agenda.