Maharashtra ATS Claims To Have Solved Mansukh Hiren Murder Case; Puts Out Details

In a significant development, Maharashtra ATS sources informed Republic Media Network that it has cracked the Mansukh Hiren death case following the two arrests that it had made earlier on Sunday. This comes after a 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare and constable Vinayak Shinde were arrested by the ATS Team today both with links to prime accused - suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze.

As per Maharashtra ATS sources, cricket bookie Naresh Dhare has been accused of providing 5 SIM cards to Sachin Vaze and Vinayak Shinde. One of the Gujarat SIM Cards was used by Vaze to make the last call that Mansukh Hiren had received, as per the team. More importantly, ATS investigation has also revealed that constable Vinayak Shinde was 'actively' involved in the murder sharing that Shinde had met Vaze at the CIU office at the Mumbai Police Headquarters a day before Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa creek. The ATS is also looking into a marathon of meetings days before Hiren's murder at the CIU office.

Notably, constable Vinayak Shinde, is a suspended police constable who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 for allegedly encountering Lakhanbhai at Vermova. He has been on parole since May 2020.

Mansukh Hiren's death case

The series of events came to light after Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek. Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.

As the Vazegate scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra government. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources.