Maharashtra ATS Joins Investigation Of Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Incident That Killed 4

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the investigation into the Mumbai-Jaipur firing incident case in which four people were gunned down by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh. This comes two days after an investigation was initiated by a high-level committee headed by an ADG of the RPF. Singh, 33, is said to have opened fire onboard a running train and killed his senior colleague Tikaram Meena and three other passengers near Palghar on July 31. He is currently being interrogated by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and is constantly changing his statement and refusing to cooperate, an official said.

Maharashtra ATS intensifies probe into Jaipur-Mumbai firing incident

According to sources, the Borivali GRP has recorded the statement of more than 20 people. A senior police officer has said that the Police are reaching out to the passengers present inside the train. They are also requesting the passengers to voluntarily come out and give statements to clarify the sequence of events.

Moving forward, the GRP will now take the help of a psychiatrist to understand the mental condition of Singh better. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that 'abnormal hallucinations' and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder. Meanwhile, the GRP has sent two videos of the firing incident to the forensics in order to understand the words spoken by the attacker while committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the Railways revealed that Singh carried out the attack using his service ARM rifle (AK-47) while he was performing duty in the B-5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Express at Vaitarna railway station.