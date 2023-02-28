Maharashtra ATS Reach Indore To Question Terror Suspect Detained By City Police

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alerted Mumbai police in connection with a movement of a suspicious person Sarfaraz Memon and the subsequent sharing of information by the Mumbai police to the Indore police, the latter has now taken him into custody. Maharashtra ATS reached Indore today to investigate him, NIA officials are also expected to probe the terror suspect.

Post his detention, Sarfaraz during the questioning has been misleading the Indore police, including the police commissioner. His parents were made to sit at the police station after Memon was arrested.

The NIA notified the Mumbai Police through an email stating that a person identified as Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. In this email, Memon has been referred to as "dangerous" to India. According to Mumbai Police sources, the central security agency further informed that he is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Indore police detain suspected terrorist

Sarfaraz allegedly has been in the country scouting for an opportunity to execute a major terrorist incident.

The Mumbai police sent his passport, Aadhaar card and a photo of Memon via an email to the Indore police, also informing that he was a resident of Green Park Colony, in the city. According to his passport entries, he had travelled to China, and Hong Kong 15 times.

Significantly, NIA had received input about the possibility of a major terrorist incident in some states of the country including Mumbai. The agency had received inputs, Sarfaraz Memon had returned to India with terrorist training from Pakistan, China and Hong Kong.

Image: PTI