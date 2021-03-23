Maharashtra ATS Seizes Vazegate-linked Volvo Car Hidden In Daman; NIA Sources Reveal Owner

In an explosive turn of events in the Vazegate scandal, Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has now seized a black coloured Volvo car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Moments after the seizure by ATS, sources within the NIA (National Investigation Agency) which is also probing the same case, said Abhishek Nathani alias Abhishek Agrawal is allegedly the owner of the black Volvo car seized by ATS.

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Volvo has now been brought to Thane and the ATS experts are currently investigating the vehicle. The black Volvo car was found hidden in Daman where it was found in a factory by the ATS.

Earlier on March 16, the National Investigation Agency had seized a black Mercedes car. As per the NIA, a cash amount of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine were also recovered from the vehicle. Moreover, the NIA revealed that it had recovered the same number plate that was used on the suspicious Scorpio car that was parked outside Antilia from the Mercedez which was parked at the Mumbai Police HQ. Subsequently, a number of other cars were also found, including another Black Mercedes and a Landcruiser Prado. These, along with the Green Scorpio and White Innova make it a total of 6 cars that are seized in the case.

Sources: Vaze planned Antila bomb scare conspiracy during 5-star hotel stay

NIA sources on Monday told Republic TV that the conspiracy of the Antilia bomb scare was hatched in February when Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was staying in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. They added that Vaze stayed in the hotel using a fake ID card in the name of "Sadashiv". Moreover, Vaze purportedly went to this hotel in an Innova on February 16 and left on February 20 in a Land Cruiser. As per sources, these vehicles used by Vaze are among those seized by the NIA and are visible in the CCTV recording.

It is also suspected that he carried two bags with him- one in which there was a jelly-like substance suspected to be gelatin sticks and the other containing cash. Sources further revealed that multiple meetings were held in this period to give shape to the conspiracy. More people are believed to be involved in this conspiracy according to sources in the Maharashtra ATS and the NIA. At present, NIA officials are conducting an inquiry at the aforesaid hotel.

Antilla bomb scare case, death of Mansukh Hiren, and Sachin Vaze's arrest

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police was alerted to a green Scorpio parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani by the Antilia security, loaded with explosive gelatin sticks. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream.

Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Sachin Vaze's possession since November 2020 and that Vaze had forced Hiran to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner. Vaze, who was up till that time the lead investigator in the Antilia bomb probe, was transferred within the Mumbai Police, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail - and was also then suspended.