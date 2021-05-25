Maharashtra Bars COVID Patients' Home Isolation In 18 Districts; Must Quarantine At Centre

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government decided to ban home isolation for COVID-19 patients in the state. As the home quarantine system won't be allowed, all the new COVID patients will have to get admitted to institutional COVID care centres. This new rule will be applicable for the patients in rural or semi-urban areas in districts that still have a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope reportedly said that the Maharashtra government has decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate is high. It will be mandatory for the patients from these districts to go to a quarantine centre and they won't be allowed home isolation.

Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise.

Maharashtra May Ease COVID-19 Curbs

On Monday, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the government was contemplating easing COVID-19-induced lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the "red zone" after June 1. He said 15 districts (out of a total of 36) are in the "red zone" (high caseload) and the curbs there could be made stricter. Wadettiwar added that suburban trains in Mumbai will not be opened to all for another 15 days at least.

"There is a demand for easing restrictions where COVID-19 cases have reduced. The government may ease restrictions in districts where cases are coming down. It will take a decision after observing the situation for four to five more days. Social distancing is not possible in local trains. They will continue to ply for essential services staffers only," he said." he said.

COVID-19 Situation in Maharashtra

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,790 new COVID cases with 42,320 recoveries and 592 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 3,30,215 with 51,82,592 total recoveries and 89,212 deaths. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent, the department said.

