Maharashtra: Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission Gets Another Three-month Extension

The Maharashtra government has given a fresh three-month extension to the Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission, probing the violence that took place on January 1, 2018, on the outskirts of Pune city, after the panel sought more time to record statements of some witnesses.

The earlier extension granted to the two-member commission was valid till December 31, 2022.

"An extension was given to the commission till December 31, 2022. Now, the commission has been given an extension till March 31, 2023, to submit its report," a government notification issued on Tuesday said.

The probe panel sought an extension of the tenure as it has to record statements of some witnesses and also cross-examine them, said the notification.

Violence had broken out near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the Pune district on January 1, 2018.

Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers, over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.

The two-member commission of retired Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court J N Patel and former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick is conducting a probe into the circumstances that triggered the riots.

The commission has been given multiple extensions since its formation in 2018 when the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government was in office.

The Pune Police had alleged "provocative" speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad conclave' held in the city on December 31, 2017, triggered the violence.

