Maharashtra: BJP Backs MVA's Decision Of Partial Lockdown; Urges CM To Help The Poor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday backed the decision of the Maharashtra government of a partial lockdown and stricter curbs in the wake of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his party supports the MVA Government’s decision and appealed to the people to abide by the restrictions. However, he also urged the state to provide financial aid to the poor and the middle-class people following the restrictions.

"BJP supports the government's decision to impose lockdown. People should abide by restrictions and follow COVID protocols. To ensure maximum vaccination, BJP workers would help people register and reach vaccination centres. It should also provide economic packages to the poor, small businesses and middle-income families," Fadnavis said. READ | Maharashtra govt imposes weekend lockdown, stricter curbs from April 5 amid COVID surge

The BJP leader said that the state government had collected arrears to the tune of Rs 5,000 crores from people for defaulting on the payment of electricity bills. "In the wake of lockdown, partial lockdown, and Covid, the State government should cancel its decision to cut off power connection," he added.

Raj Thackery backs lockdown

Earlier in the day, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also backed the decision of weekend lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases and assured CM Uddhav Thackeray of his party's support in helping the government. In a statement issued by Raj Thackeray, he has urged all MNS workers to help the government and its bodies by adhering to all orders issued by the government.

Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown on weekends throughout the state, while stringent night curfew and curbs will be imposed during the week, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted. The night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 7 am. A detailed SOP will soon be issued by Chief Minister's Office.

Maharashtra has seen its highest-ever peak on Saturday clocking over 49,000 COVID cases in 24 hours, with Mumbai alone clocking over 9000 cases.