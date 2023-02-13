Maharashtra BJP Chief Takes Dig At Uddhav; 'He Was The Only CM Without Pen In His Pocket'

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday took a dig at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that the latter was the only CM who did not carry a pen in his pocket and never made any remarks on letters presented to him.

Addressing the executive committee of BJP's Mumbai unit, Bawankule lauded Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis saying that the latter was a kid of a leader who will write remarks in a letter and instruct the administration to initiate action. However, Uddhav Thackeray was the only CM in Maharashtra who never carried a pen, the state unit chief of the saffron party alleged.

"Uddhav Thackeray was the only Chief Minister without a pen in his pocket. He never made any remarks on any letters presented to him which is why 40 MLAs got fed up with him and left him," Bawankule said, ANI reported.

Deepening his attack, the BJP leader said, "show one remark written by Uddhav Thackeray on any letter and win Rs 1,000. Devendra Fadnavis is the kind of leader who will write special remarks in letters and instruct the administration to initiate action. We have a leadership that works hard for the citizens."

The Maharashtra BJP chief also exuded confidence in his party's "record win" in the BMC elections in Mumbai, which are due since early last year. "Every BJP worker in Mumbai must visit at least 2,000 homes and increase the reach of the party. It is a now-or-never situation as we have governments that take good and quick decisions at the Centre as well as in the state," Bawankule said, PTI reported.

