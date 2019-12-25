Maharashtra: BJP Slams Sena For Allegedly Thrashing Man In Wadala Over Social Media Post

On Sunday, a resident from Wadala, Hiramani Tiwari was allegedly thrashed by a mob of Shiv Sena members for posting “objectionable” content over social media against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Tiwari expressed the horror he witnessed when he was tortured by the Sena workers.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari said, "I am a resident of Mumbai and I have the right to present my point on the issue. It all started when CM Uddhav Thackeray gave a statement on December 17 that the Jamia Milia incident was just like the Jallianwala Bagh incident. I want to ask him does he even know what occurred in Jalianwala? There were freedom fighters who were killed. Does he think that the people in Jamia were 'Desh bhakts'? Those people were protesting over CAA which does not even include the citizens of India. The CAA focuses on the refugees who have been suffering for a long time and facing injustice. The party earlier supported the Act and later changed their stand. So I was hurt by this fact. I am a follower of Balasaheb Thackeray and so I took my stand on the comment made by CM, who is a responsible citizen."

READ | BIG: Sena Upgrades Aaditya Thackeray's Security; Downgrades Tendulkar's X Cover

Further explaining his post, he said, "In my post, I never used the name of CM Udhhav, I never abused him, I just mentioned that his remark was inappropriate. People from Shiv Sena messaged me that the post was wrong and I deleted the post on Saturday. Later on Sunday few people entered my home and around 20 to 25 people surrounded me and took me to a playground and started slapping me in front of the public. After the incident occurred, the police came to the ground which shows that it was a pre-planned event. Then I was taken to the police station in the police van."

"They took my actual statement of the entire incident at first and later they filed a form 149 that indicates that we have compromised and sorted the situation. I was helpless at that time and so I had to sign on the papers and I came back home. At around 1am at night, I see that the Sena member has posted the video of my assault and has tagged along 48 people and made the video viral on social media. If I was wrong, then by posting the video did they do the right thing? What message do they want to give? They want to create a fear that the government is of Shiv Sena and nobody can touch them?"

READ | Mumbai Man Allegedly Thrashed By Shiv Sena Workers

Reacting to the entire incident, BJP leader Ashish Shelar slammed the Shiv Sena. Shelar said, "Are the Hindus in Maharashtra safe? Do the Hindus in Maharashtra have the right to speak? Will this government behave the same way with whoever criticises them? Will they insult women in the same way? I request to Sharad Pawar to take note of this incident. The man himself said that he had removed the post once he was informed, still his head was shaved and not just head, his eyebrows were shaved too. This is the first time the state is watching such a disgusting act. Now the question is whoever did this, will those accused be charged and what will be the charges put up against them."

READ | Aaditya Thackeray Appeals For Calm, Asks Sena Workers To Focus On Delivering Promises

The incident

After a resident from Wadala posted “objectionable” content over social media against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, he was allegedly thrashed by Sena workers on Sunday. The man named Hiramai Tiwari said, “On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head.”

Hiramai Tiwari added, “I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise... I demand strict action in the case.”

READ | Mumbai Resident Allegedly Thrashed By Sena Workers For FB Post Against Uddhav Thackeray