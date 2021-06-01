Maharashtra: BJP MLA & 60 Others Flout COVID-19 Norms At Wedding In Pune; FIR Registered

In order to curb the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has extended lockdown-like restrictions across the State. On Tuesday, a BJP MLA and 60 others were booked for allegedly violating COVID rules during the pre-wedding ceremony of the MLA's daughter in Bhosari near Pune. The shocking video of the MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mahesh Landge has gone viral on social media where he is seen dancing with others.

Maharashtra Police registered a case against 60 people including BJP MLA Mahesh Landge for flouting COVID norms at a wedding ceremony in Pune



Maharashtra Police registers FIR

For violating the COVID rules under Section 188, 269 and Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, cases have been registered against Landge and 60 people at the Bhosari police station. The action was taken on the instruction of Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash. As per the police department, people present at the gathering violated the COVID curfew norms and did not even wear masks or followed Social distancing.

Maharashtra's Lockdown-like Restrictions Extended For 2 Weeks

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office had issued a statement maintaining that the restrictions will continue after June 1, without giving clarity on the duration of the extension.

"Although the growth rate is slowly declining, the number of patients is increasing rapidly in 10 to 15 districts and the risk of mucormycosis is also increasing. Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed to increase the restrictions after June 1 without lifting the lockdown,” the CM’s office said in a statement.

On Friday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the lockdown-like restrictions will extend in the state for two weeks, putting to rest the continued suspense over the duration of extension of restrictions even as the state has been witnessing a downward trend in the number of new Coronavirus infections. While Tope said relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, the CM has directed officials to extend the curbs without lifting the lockdown.

COVID-19 Situation in Maharashtra

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,423 new COVID-19 cases with 33,000 recoveries and 500 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,56,178 with 53,95,370 total recoveries and 95,344 deaths.

